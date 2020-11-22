BoM expects only 1,000-1,500 crore loan book to be restructured

"We may raise funds through bonds (AT1 and tier II) during the second half in various tranches. We don't have AT1 bonds at present so we will raise ₹400-500 crore of such bonds. We will also raise ₹400-500 crore tier II bonds, if required. With this our capital adequacy position will be above 14% for the current year," Rajeev said adding that the decision on raising equity capital will be taken in the next year.