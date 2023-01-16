BoM to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through QIP in Q4FY232 min read . Updated: 16 Jan 2023, 08:24 PM IST
- Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) to raise up to ₹1,000 crore from share sale in Q4 said MD on Monday.
The state-owned Bank of Maharashtra (BoM), which reported solid Q3 results, announced on Monday that it aims to raise up to ₹1,000 crore via qualified institutions placement (QIP) in the January-March quarter pr Q4FY23 in order to comply with Sebi's minimum public shareholding (MPS) standards. A S Rajeev, managing director of BoM, stated that the bank has commenced the procedure to comply with Sebi's (the Securities and Exchange Board of India) regulations.