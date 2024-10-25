Bomb threats to IndiGo, Air India, Vistara: Centre asks Meta, X to share data as over 250 flights receive hoax threats

Govt asks Meta, X to share data on hoax bomb threats to airlines

PTI
Published25 Oct 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Bomb threat: Govt asks Meta and X to share data on hoax threats.
Bomb threat: Govt asks Meta and X to share data on hoax threats.(Photo: Satish Bate/Hindustan Times)

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI)- The government has asked social media platforms Meta and X to share data about hoax bomb threat messages to airlines and has started identifying those behind such activities, even as more than 80 flights received the threats on Thursday.

Sources in the know said the government has also asked top multinational technology conglomerates to cooperate with it in helping identify those behind such hoax calls, saying this involves public good.

In 11 days, more than 250 flights operated by the Indian carriers have received bomb threats. Most of the threats were issued through social media.

 

Also Read | Air India, Vistara, Akasa and IndiGo planes receive fresh bomb threats

According to the top government sources, the government has traced some of the culprits and that action is being taken accordingly.

However, they did not provide specific details like from where these hoax messages came from and who were behind them.

"The government has told social media companies Meta and X to share data pertaining to such hoax calls and messages made on their platforms targeting several airlines and asked them to cooperate," one of the sources said.

The source also said "they will have to cooperate and provide data since this involves public good at large". This was in response to a query on whether the social media companies are cooperating with the government or not on the issue.

 

Also Read | Centre blasts X after bomb threats to over 100 flights, all you need to know

More than 80 domestic and international flights of various Indian airlines received bomb threats on Thursday, sources said.

The sources said around 20 flights each of Air India, Vistara, and IndiGo got bomb threats while Akasa Air got the threats for 13 flights. Besides, around 5 flights each of Alliance Air and SpiceJet received the threats, they added.

An IndiGo spokesperson in a statement on Thursday said it received security-related alerts for 20 flights.

As many as 13 flights of Akasa Air operating on Thursday received security alerts and that after thorough inspections, all the aircraft concerned were released for operations, an airline spokesperson said.

"The airport services teams at all impacted airports coordinated with local authorities to ensure efficient handling of the situation including safe deplaning of passengers, assistance and refreshments as required," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Also Read | ’Want to put perpetrators on no-fly list’: Minister on bomb threats to airlines

In a statement, a Vistara spokesperson said that a few of its flights on Thursday received security threats on social media.

At least six flights to and from Kochi airport received bomb threats on Thursday. It included one SpiceJet flight from Dubai to Kochi, airport sources said.

On Wednesday, an unidentified caller threatened to blow up the Dumna airport at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh, which turned out to be a hoax, a police officer said.

Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu said the government plans to take legislative actions to deal with instances of bomb threats to airlines, including placing perpetrators of such threats in the no-fly list.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Oct 2024, 03:39 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsBomb threats to IndiGo, Air India, Vistara: Centre asks Meta, X to share data as over 250 flights receive hoax threats

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    275.45
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    4.05 (1.49%)

    Tata Steel share price

    146.40
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -2.6 (-1.74%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,038.60
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -240.3 (-18.79%)

    ITC share price

    482.40
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.55 (2.24%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,155.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    30.5 (2.71%)

    Coforge share price

    7,726.15
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    27.2 (0.35%)

    Radico Khaitan share price

    2,273.10
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -21.2 (-0.92%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,925.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1139.05 (-7.56%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    944.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -95.4 (-9.18%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    373.05
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -31.6 (-7.81%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,925.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1139.05 (-7.56%)

    Patanjali Foods share price

    1,638.45
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -131.1 (-7.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,434.50
    03:28 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.45 (4.95%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    464.95
    03:28 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    18.95 (4.25%)

    Sundaram Finance share price

    4,884.95
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    184.5 (3.93%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.30
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.45 (3.68%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,475.00-620.00
      Chennai
      79,481.00-620.00
      Delhi
      79,633.00-620.00
      Kolkata
      79,485.00-620.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.