Global rail technology company Bombardier Transportation on Thursday said it has won ₹2,577 crore contract to manufacture regional commuter and intracity transit trains for Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut semi-high-speed rail corridor under the phase 1 of the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS).

The trains will be manufactured at Bombardier’s Vadodara site.

“Finalization of the rolling stock bid process is an important milestone in the implementation of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project. Our partnership with Bombardier Transportation to supply 100% locally manufactured train sets for the entire Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS with over 83% local content will be a shot in the arm for the Make in India initiative of the government of India," Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director at National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said.

NCRTC is a joint sector company of the union government and Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. It is in charge of implementing the RRTS project that aims to build a 349 km network of high speed commuter rail lines connecting Delhi with cities in the adjoining states. The 82-kilometre Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS will be implemented in phases between the cities. The corridor will have 24 stations The trains will reduce travel time from Delhi to Meerut to less than an hour and daily expected ridership is around 8 lakh passengers.

The project scope involves supplying 30 regional commuter trainsets of six cars each and 10 intra city mass transit trainsets of three cars each, along with 15 years of rolling stock maintenance, the company said.

“This award for India’s first and most advanced semi-high-speed regional trains, together with maintenance services, reaffirms Bombardier's pioneering position in India’s rail industry. This is also the first project in India for regional and local transit services operating on the same network, progressively realizing India’s vision for the multi modal integration of transport networks," Rajeev Joisar, Country Leader for India at Bombardier Transportation, said

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated