Bombay Dyeing to sell part of Mumbai land for ₹5,000 crore to Japanese conglomerate: Report1 min read 06 Jul 2023, 08:08 AM IST
Bombay Dyeing is in talks to sell a portion of its land in Worli, Mumbai for an estimated ₹5,000 crore.
Bombay Dyeing is reportedly in discussions to sell a portion of its land in Worli, Mumbai, at an estimated valuation of ₹5,000 crore. A prominent Japanese conglomerate is said to be leading the race in acquiring the land, which has a substantial development potential of 2 million square feet for commercial purposes, according to the Business Standard that cited a source within the real estate industry. LiveMint could not independently verify the report.
