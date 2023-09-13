Bombay Dyeing to sell Worli land to Goisu Realty for ₹5,200 crore1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Wadia group owned Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited (BDMC) Wednesday said it has agreed to sell 22 acres in Worli to Goisu Realty Pvt, a subsidiary of Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Limited, for ₹5,200 crore in one of Mumbai's largest land deals to repay debt and fund future projects.