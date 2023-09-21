Bombay HC asks pilots to reply to Akasa plea

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed 43 pilots of Akasa Air to respond to a petition filed by the airline regarding their sudden departure and the impact on its flight operations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline has filed cases in both the Delhi HC and the Bombay HC. It had urgently approached the Bombay HC seeking a stay against the 43 pilots who resigned suddenly and failed to serve mandatory six-month notice periods, resulting in "immense passenger inconvenience".

The resignations led to numerous flight cancellations, leaving passengers stranded. Reportedly, the pilots resigned following job offers from Air India Express.

On Wednesday, a Bombay HC bench headed by Justice SM Modak asked the pilots to file their reply in the matter, and posted it for a detailed hearing on Thursday.

In its petition, Akasa requested that the pilots be prohibited from joining any other airline until they serve contractual notice periods.

In its lawsuit against the 43 pilots, Akasa is seeking a ₹21.6 crore compensation, including ₹14.28 crore for damages to the airline's reputation due to flight cancellations, rescheduling and grounding, ₹6.96 crore for loss of operational profits, and ₹36 lakh related to the pilots' training agreement.

Separately, the airline has also approached the civil aviation regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

“Considering that the acts of these pilots resulted in immense passenger inconvenience, Akasa Air has approached the DGCA and agreed with them to request the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi to pass orders for implementing the interim order in relation to the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR) dated 16.08.2017 governing compliance of the mandatory contract notice period requirements by the pilots," said an Akasa Air spokesperson.

In a clarification to reports of a potential "shutdown" of the airline owing to the disruption of operations as a result of pilots' exit, Akasa said it has a 10-year plan covering pilot recruitment, training and internal career upgrades. "We have enough pilots at various phases of training to fly over 30 aircraft," the spokesperson added.

However, the airline reiterated that the aviation industry is heavily driven by manpower, and process and discipline are essential to this ecosystem that needs trained, experienced personnel to ensure safety and longevity of the entire operations.

"A shortage of pilots is an issue that the airline industry has faced for decades. As a team of planners, we are prepared for unforeseen circumstances and have contingency management strategies in place," the spokesperson said.

While the airline has pilot training partnerships with Boeing and CAE, it is in the process of developing a cadet programme of its own as well.

The airline also said it is on track to commence international operations this year and will also place a three-digit order by the end of the year to account for future growth. Currently, it has 20 aircraft in its fleet and another 56 narrow-body aircraft are in the pipeline.

"The airline that our team has created has generated cash from its first day of operations as a result of which the initial investment by our investors (including the investment made by Mr Jhunjhunwala) continues to remain secure in our bank account," the spokesperson added.