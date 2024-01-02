Bombay HC asks Zee promoter to deposit ₹61.6 crore over default to Axis Finance
Axis Finance, a non-banking subsidiary of Axis Bank, had petitioned the high court to recover loans given to Cyquator Media. The company defaulted on interest payments and pledged shares to other lenders while persistently defaulting on its obligations towards Axis Finance.
Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed Cyquator Media, a promoter company of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL), to deposit ₹61.64 crore, after it defaulted on loan repayments to Axis Finance.
