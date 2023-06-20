HC clarifies on staying RBI’s fraud circular

HC clarifies on staying RBI’s fraud circular2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 10:09 PM IST
According to the division bench, the top court has only read certain requirements into the master circular and therefore actions under the “master circular consistent with the Supreme Court judgment and decision may undoubtedly proceed”.
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court in a written order on Tuesday clarified that the stay on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) fraud classification circular of 2016 is restricted only to actions by banks or their in-house committees that don’t comply with a recent Supreme Court judgement.
