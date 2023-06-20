HC clarifies on staying RBI’s fraud circular

MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court in a written order on Tuesday clarified that the stay on the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) fraud classification circular of 2016 is restricted only to actions by banks or their in-house committees that don’t comply with a recent Supreme Court judgement.

According to the division bench, the top court has only read certain requirements into the master circular and therefore actions under the “master circular consistent with the Supreme Court judgment and decision may undoubtedly proceed".

“We have not stayed the operation of the master circular (which has not been struck down by the Supreme Court decision)," said a division bench of Justices GS Patel and Neela Gokhale.

The bench heard a batch of petitions alleging violation of natural justice. The petitions claimed that no opportunity of being heard was envisaged to borrowers before classifying their accounts as fraudulent under the circular. The petitions also included those by former Jet Airways promoters Naresh Goyal and wife Anita Goyal.

The high court added that all banks are also at liberty to rescind, withdraw or cancel any order already passed under the circular which may be inconsistent with the Supreme Court judgment.

At the heart of the dispute is the 2016 master circular by the RBI on ‘Frauds Classification and Reporting by Commercial Banks and Select FIs’.

RBI had asked banks to be cautious of big loan defaulters and said banks should declare such accounts as fraud if they are found to be suspicious.

This was, however, challenged before various high courts. In March, the Supreme Court, while upholding a Telangana High Court order, ruled that a borrower must be heard by the lenders before classifying any account as fraud. It also noted that since the classification of an account as fraud entails serious civil consequences for the borrower, the directions must be construed reasonably by reading into the requirement of observing the principles of natural justice.

“We clarify that where the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is involved and there are criminal proceedings that are ongoing, our order is not to be construed as interfering with those proceedings. Those will continue on merits," the division bench said in a nine-page order.

The case will be taken up for hearing on 7-8 September and the court has asked the parties to file affidavits by 17 July.