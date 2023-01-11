Bombay HC permits Johnson & Johnson to manufacture and sell its baby powder

Bombay HC permits Johnson & Johnson to manufacture and sell its baby powder1 min read . Updated: 11 Jan 2023, 01:24 PM IST
- A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and S G Dige permitted the company to manufacture, sell and distribute the products
Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed two orders passed by the Maharashtra government revoking the license of Johnson & Johnson company to manufacture, sell and distribute its baby powder products, terming them as “stringent, unreasonable and unfair".