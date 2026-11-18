The Bombay High Court on Wednesday quashed ICICI Bank's sanction to prosecute its former managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Chanda Kochhar, in connection with alleged irregularities in a ₹3,250 crore loan extended to the Venugopal Dhoot-led Videocon Group in 2012, news agency PTI reported.

A single-judge bench of Justice Milind Jadhav held that the authority which granted the sanction had failed to apply its mind to the material placed before it and was not competent to issue the approval.

"It is writ large on the face of record that the impugned sanction dated May 15, 2023, is illegal and deserved to be quashed on the ground that the authority that granted the same is not a competent authority and it completely failed to apply its mind to the material, or lack thereof, placed before it while granting sanction," the court observed, as per PTI report.

The High Court said the sanction order was unsustainable in law and, therefore, stood rendered null and void.

Why did the Bombay High Court quash the sanction? The court passed the order on a petition filed by Kochhar, who challenged the validity of ICICI Bank's May 15, 2023, sanction to prosecute her.

She had argued that the bank did not follow the prescribed procedure while granting approval for her prosecution.

The sanction was required under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as employees of banks are treated as public servants for the purposes of the legislation. The approval was granted after the CBI alleged that the Videocon loan involved a quid pro quo, or an exchange of favours.

The High Court's order specifically questioned the competence of the authority granting the sanction and its failure to properly examine the material before approving prosecution.

What is the Chanda Kochhar-Videocon loan case? The case relates to a ₹3,250 crore loan extended by ICICI Bank to the Videocon Group in 2012, when Kochhar was heading the private sector lender.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has alleged cheating and irregularities in the sanctioning of the loan, claiming that Kochhar approved the credit facilities despite a potential conflict of interest involving her family.

According to the probe agency, her husband, Deepak Kochhar, and his family allegedly benefited from the transactions.

The CBI has alleged that Videocon subsequently invested around ₹64 crore in NuPower Renewables, a company associated with Deepak Kochhar.

Investigators have alleged that the investment was part of a quid pro quo arrangement linked to the loans sanctioned by ICICI Bank.

The loan later turned into a non-performing asset (NPA) and was classified as a case of bank fraud.

CBI arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband in December 2022 The CBI arrested Chanda Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, in December 2022 in connection with the alleged loan fraud case. The couple was granted interim bail in January 2023.

In June 2023, the CBI informed a special court in Mumbai that ICICI Bank had granted sanction to prosecute Kochhar, citing the alleged quid pro quo in the loan extended to the Videocon Group.

The prosecution sanction was a necessary legal requirement for proceeding against her under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Kochhar served as ICICI Bank's managing director and CEO from 2009 to 2018, becoming one of India's most prominent banking executives during her tenure.

Her leadership came under scrutiny in 2018 following allegations of conflict of interest and preferential treatment in the Videocon loan dealings.

After a whistleblower complaint triggered scrutiny, the bank commissioned an independent inquiry led by former Supreme Court judge Justice BN Srikrishna.

Kochhar stepped down in October 2018 amid the controversy. ICICI Bank subsequently treated her departure as a termination for cause and revoked certain bonuses and stock options.