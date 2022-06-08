Bombay HC reserves order in BEST-Tata e-bus tender case2 min read . Updated: 08 Jun 2022, 12:20 AM IST
- TaMo said BEST’s decision to give the contract for 2,100 e-buses to Evey Trans reeked of favouritism and corruption
MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by Tata Motors challenging the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s decision to disqualify it from the tendering process for operating electric buses in and around Mumbai.