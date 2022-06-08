MUMBAI : The Bombay High Court on Tuesday reserved its order on a petition filed by Tata Motors challenging the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport’s decision to disqualify it from the tendering process for operating electric buses in and around Mumbai.

In a writ petition filed before the court, the auto major also alleged that BEST’s decision to award the contract for 2,100 e-buses to Hyderabad’s Evey Trans Pvt. Ltd reeked of favouritism and corruption.

“The action of BEST undertaking an award of a huge contract of 2,100 electric buses in favour of Evey Trans is tainted with arbitrariness, discrimination, favouritism, corruption and collusion," said Abhishek Manu Singhvi, senior counsel appearing for Tata Motors.

Singhvi alleged extraordinary circumstances led to the award of the contract, wherein the tender conditions were ignored and rules were deliberately bypassed to declare Evey Trans as the successful bidder.

BEST invited bids for operating state carriage services of 1,400 single-decker air conditioned e-buses in Mumbai and its suburbs on a gross-cost contract model for 12 years.

Subsequently, Tata Motors filed a technical and financial bid for the tender following a pre-bid meeting during which it requested BEST to amend certain parameters, which was agreed to. Meanwhile, BEST released the technical suitability evaluation, which Tata Motors claimed was incorrectly labelled as “technically non-responsive".

“Tata Motors drifted from conditions where it planned to submit the models after testing them under simulated settings using the Automotive Industry Standards measure," argued Venkatesh Dhond, the senior counsel for BEST, in his reply to the petition.

However, Tata Motors said that it had requested a deviation from the relevant standards for testing the range of the buses, but without any explanation for rejecting its request, BEST disqualified it from the tendering process.

When the high court asked BEST how it would assess if the bid is genuine and the declaration of operating range is correct, its counsel, Dhond, clarified that the assessment was based on the range specified by the bidders and the contract was not simply an order for the sale of buses, but also operating them and the onus was on the bidder to ensure it.