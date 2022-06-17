Bombay HC rules in favour of HUL in Sebamed ad case

Kritika Seth, founding partner, Victoriam Legalis – Advocates & Solicitors said that “Bombay High Court made it clear that comparative marketing is an infringement of a brand’s intellectual property. If a brand has any scientific advances over any other brand regarding its products, then the focus should be on creating awareness regarding such important aspects so that a consumer can make an informed decision. Comparative marketing not only infringes the brand but also denigrates the reputation of the brand that it has built over a period of time".