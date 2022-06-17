Bombay HC rules in favour of HUL in Sebamed ad case

Bombay HC rules in favour of HUL in Sebamed ad case2 min read . 11:21 AM IST
- The court restrained USV Pvt Ltd, which retails Sebamed in India, from further infringing on the brands owned by HUL
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted complete relief to Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in an advertising case against German personal care brand Sebamed.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday granted complete relief to Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) in an advertising case against German personal care brand Sebamed.
The court has restrained USV Pvt Ltd, which retails Sebamed in India, from further infringing on the brands owned by HUL and also asked it to take down the advertisements that compare the Indian company's soap brands Lux, Dove and Pears with detergent bar Rin.
The court has restrained USV Pvt Ltd, which retails Sebamed in India, from further infringing on the brands owned by HUL and also asked it to take down the advertisements that compare the Indian company's soap brands Lux, Dove and Pears with detergent bar Rin.
A detailed order in the matter is awaited. A bench led by Justice AK Menon said, “Sebamed is restrained from further infringing on the brands owned by HUL." Additionally, the court has granted a stay of four weeks on the operation of the order.
In its petition before the Bombay HC, HUL prayed that Sebamed be restrained by an order and injunction by the court from using, telecasting or broadcasting or communicating to the public any content that disparages its brand. In its petition, Sebamed had claimed that its soaps were better than HUL’s soap brands.
In January 2021, fast-moving consumer goods giant HUL moved the Bombay high court against Sebamed after an aggressive advertising campaign was launched by the latter earlier comparing the Indian company’s soap brands Lux, Dove and Pears to detergent brand Rin, alleging that the beauty soaps did not maintain the optimal 5.5 pH level used for skin.
However, the court, while granting an interim relief to Sebamed said that the German company cannot be allowed to continue to advertise in a manner that ‘disparages’ or ‘belittles’ the products of Hindustan Unilever.
Kritika Seth, founding partner, Victoriam Legalis – Advocates & Solicitors said that “Bombay High Court made it clear that comparative marketing is an infringement of a brand’s intellectual property. If a brand has any scientific advances over any other brand regarding its products, then the focus should be on creating awareness regarding such important aspects so that a consumer can make an informed decision. Comparative marketing not only infringes the brand but also denigrates the reputation of the brand that it has built over a period of time".
In the advertisement, Sebamed claims the pH of Lux beauty soap is 10, the same as that of a Rin detergent bar – both HUL brands. SebaMed claimed the pH level of its product is 5.5, which is perfect for sensitive skin.
Essentially, pH (potential hydrogen) is the metric of how acidic or basic a product is in nature.
HUL in its campaign claimed that dermatologists have put something unusually strong in the Dove bar and said it has been recommended as number one by dermatologists. This was done notably without even naming Sebamed in their advertisement.
The company had issued a statement saying that “HUL products and claims are backed by strong technology and underpinning science and clinical evidence and decades of expert and consumer backed testing, enjoying strong brand loyalty."