Duty-free shops can’t claim blanket exemption from Indian laws: Bombay HC

The Bombay high court on Tuesday ruled that duty-free shops at airports cannot claim exemption from Indian regulatory laws simply because they operate beyond the customs barrier.

The ruling came on a plea filed in April by Mumbai Travel Retail Ltd, an Adani Group-backed retailer, and Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt. Ltd over the sale of tobacco-free nicotine pouches at duty-free shops in the international departure area of Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which is operated by the Adani Group.

The companies argued that Indian drug authorities could not take action against them because the shops are located in the international departure area and domestic regulatory laws, including the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, should not apply beyond the customs barrier.

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The court rejected the companies’ claims. “Such goods would be subject to the law of the land and would be governed by the regulatory regime in force even if the transaction takes place in the ​DFS (duty-free shops), ​beyond the customs barrier,” the order said.

The court also held that products may receive fiscal treatment different from that of goods sold in the domestic market, but that does not automatically exempt them from laws governing areas such as drugs, safety, public health, or other regulated products.

The exemption available to duty-free shops is limited to matters such as customs duty and taxes. It does not create a separate legal zone where other Indian laws cease to operate, the order clarified.

Grey area However, the order didn't decide whether tobacco-free nicotine pouches are “drugs” under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

While the authorities stated that nicotine pouches required regulatory approval and import licences under the Act, the companies argued that the products were not drugs and were a relatively new category of nicotine product.

The bench, consisting of Justice Suman Shyam and Justice Advait Sethna, also noted that the companies had not furnished the relevant product specifications to the authorities. As a result, there was not enough material before the court to determine whether the particular products fell within the statutory definition of a drug or qualified for exemptions under the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules.

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“Whether import licence and/or registration certificate would be required or not will depend on whether the composition of the product legally constitutes a ‘drug' under Section 3(b)," the order said.

The bench also clarified that it would require a detailed factual inquiry over the product and stated it did not have the expertise to undertake that exercise in a writ petition.

“This court does not have the expertise either to embark on such a factual inquiry or to express any opinion in the matter,” the order said.

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The court has granted the companies four weeks to submit supporting material, including product specifications, to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).