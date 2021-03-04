Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Bombay HC suspends tender process in which Torrent Power was highest bidder

Bombay HC suspends tender process in which Torrent Power was highest bidder

(Photo: Reuters)
1 min read . 03:29 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Torrent Power was bidding for 51% equity stake in a power distribution company for Dadar & Nagar Haveli

Bombay High Court on Thursday suspended the tender process for power distribution in Dadar & Nagar Haveli. In this tender, Torrent Power Ltd was the highest bidder.

Bombay High Court on Thursday suspended the tender process for power distribution in Dadar & Nagar Haveli. In this tender, Torrent Power Ltd was the highest bidder.

Torrent Power was bidding for 51% equity stake in a power distribution company for the two Union Territories of Maharashtra.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Torrent Power was bidding for 51% equity stake in a power distribution company for the two Union Territories of Maharashtra.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Thursday, Torrent Power's scrip on BSE was trading 2.24% higher at 413.80 apiece in late trade.

The Bidding for the Distribution Business of the two UTs was undertaken as a part of the Government of India's initiative to privatize distribution utilities of UTs to usher in efficiency, which will provide a model for emulation by other utilities across the country.

The discom of the UT has annual revenue of about 4,500 crore at sale of around 9,000 million units of electricity every year to 1.5 lakh consumers covering geographical area of 603 square kilometres.

The company had earlier said if the aquisition took place, Torrent will be entrusted with the responsibility to distribute over 25 billion units of power, which is equivalent to around 2 per cent of India's total power consumption.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.