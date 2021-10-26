Bombay HC temporarily bars Invesco from calling Zee EGM

A single bench of the high court presided over by Justice G S Patel had on Thursday asked the media company if it was willing to hold such a meeting. On Friday, senior counsel Gopal Subramanium, who appeared for ZEEL, informed the court that the company's board of directors could not grant permission for something that could turn out to be “illegal". Subramanium said that "clouds of concern had appeared on the horizon", following the court's query posed in the previous hearing and the ZEEL board had decided against holding an EGM.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}