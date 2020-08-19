The Bombay high court on Monday temporarily restrained consumer goods maker Emami Ltd from using the mark ‘Glow and Handsome’ in its grooming, skincare and cosmetic products, in a relief for Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), India’s largest packaged goods firm.

After HUL decided in June to rename its popular fairness cream “Fair & Lovely" to “Glow & Lovely" for women and “Glow & Handsome" for men, Emami, which already sells the “Fair & Handsome" cream for men decided to challenge the move, claiming it was in the process of launching “Emami Glow & Handsome".

The court, however, acknowledged that HUL was a prior adopter of the “Glow & Handsome" brand name.

“So far as this court is concerned, it is sufficient to note at this early prima facie stage that the plaintiff (HUL) is a prior adopter and user of the mark “Glow & Handsome"; it has already launched its goods in the market with that trademark; and so far as the defendant (Emami) is concerned, it is admittedly at the stage of adopting “a process of launching" its goods under the trademark “Glow & Handsome", Justice S.C. Gupte said in an order passed on Monday.

“Whilst the parties may be given some time to complete their respective pleadings, it would be in the interest of justice to then take up the matter on an expeditious basis for the hearing of the interim application. Till that happens, the defendant, who has not yet brought its own goods into the market under its proposed trademark “Glow & Handsome", deserves to be restrained from doing so," the order said.

The matter is posted for further hearing after two weeks.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via