Bombay High Court dismisses Zee Learn’s petition on moratorium on bonds

This ruling is likely to set a precedence for mutual funds as many issuers were considering to take the court route to get relief on bond repayments. Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd had moved Delhi High Court in April seeking a moratorium on its NCD dues. It had been able to get an interim relief on 21 April from the court on grounds of peculiars of the case. The interim relief was stayed on 1 May and finally Indiabulls withdrew its petition.