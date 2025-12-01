Bombay High Court upholds SEBI approval for WeWork India IPO, challenger told to pay ₹1 lakh costs

Office spaces company WeWork India has got a relief from the Bombay High Court on 1 December after the court upheld the Securities and Exchange Board of India's approval for its hyped ₹3,000-crore initial public offering (IPO), according to a Bar & Bench report.

A division bench of Justices RI Chagla and Farhan Parvez Dubash today dismissed petitioner Vinay Bansal's plea challenging WeWork India’s IPO, based on investor allegations that SEBI “overlooked disclosure lapses, including non-disclosure of pending criminal proceedings under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)”, the report added.

What has the court ordered? The court also imposed cost of ₹1 lakh on the petitioner, payable to the Maharashtra Legal Services Authority, it added. Meanwhile, a full order is awaited.

The ₹1 lakh costs have to be deposited with MLSA within two weeks, according to a report by Live Law.

Besides this, petition, the Bombay HC also dismissed a separate petition filed by Hemant Kulshrestha, who alleged that the company did not disclose significant criminal proceedings, and argued that it is not investor responsibility to flag omissions. In this case, not costs were imposed, the B&B report added.

WeWork India IPO challenged: What was the case? As per the Bar & Bench report, the petitioner Bansal had challenged SEBI's approval for WeWork India's IPO as “unlawful”, claiming that the company’s draft red herring prospectus had irregularities and suppressed details of disputes.

He alleged that the irregularities showed the company had accumulated losses and negative net worth but projected inflated growth without adequate risk disclosures. He claimed these details are important for investor decision making.

He also challenged the alleged misrepresentation of WeWork India's relationship with the global WeWork brand, which he claimed created a perception of financial backing and stability, it reported. He said the Indian company only licenses the brand name and does not own it and that investors were not properly warned of the same.

About WeWork India IPO The DHRP was filed on 31 January. The subscription opened on 3 October and concluded on 7 October. By end of the final day, WeWork India IPO received strong interest from Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who oversubscribed by 1.79 times.

WeWork India listed on the Indian stock markets on 10 October 2025.