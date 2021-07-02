NEW DELHI: Bombay Shaving Company, a male grooming products manufacturer, on Friday announced the appointment of cricketer R Ashwin as their brand ambassador.

The company also launched an omnichannel campaign called Shave to Shine featuring the cricketer moving through different situations in his life, and in every instance, he is more confident, sharper and brighter because he is using brand’s shaving products.

Samriddh Dasgupta, vice president - marketing, Bombay Shaving Company said that the company’s research indicates that men feel better prepared to take on the day after a great shave.

“We have attempted to capture the intelligence, wit and panache of Ashwin in this high-impact film. We wanted the viewer to see Ashwin in a completely new avatar – not just as a cricketer, but as the suave R Ashwin off-the-field. As a challenger brand, we invest in disruptive, visually delightful, social media friendly and relevant storytelling. The campaign will be taken across products, digital media, retail branding and influencers," he added.

The campaign is co-developed with The Collective Artist Network and produced by Cutting Crew Films.

The company said that with the festive season coming up in a few months, starting with Rakhi, the brand intends to capture the gifting market, with innovative shaving and gifting solutions like superfood powered shaving foams, alum aftershave gel and a range of unique metal razors with precision feather blades. They have also launched their flagship silver metal razor which is signed by R Ashwin.

Bombay Shaving products retail across the brand's own website, e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, Nykaa, Cred, and across 25,000 retail outlets like Health & Glow, Metro, Reliance, Shoppers Stop, Apollo Pharmacy among others.

Launched in June 2016 by ex-McKinsey & Co. consultant Shantanu Deshpande, Bombay Shaving Company is backed by investors such as 30 angels, Colgate Palmolive, Reckitt, and Sixth Sense Ventures.

