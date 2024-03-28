Bonatrans acquisition to boost margin and production: Jupiter Wagons MD
With Bonatrans's capacity to produce nearly 1,000 wheelsets monthly and plans to increase this to 5,000 within two years, JWL aims to eliminate imports and bolster production for local and export demands
MUMBAI : Over the past year, railway stocks have experienced remarkable growth, with investors enjoying significant gains. However, the broader market, including the railway sector, has faced challenges due to increased regulatory scrutiny and market volatility.