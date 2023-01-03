Bond street to see less volatility, more issues

“We expect a moderate 10% increase in issuance volumes in CY23 compared to CY22. There will be less rates volatility, as a large part of the rate hiking cycle is behind us," said Neeraj Gambhir, treasury head, Axis Bank. “We expect relatively higher activity from new issuers across infrastructure, Reits and InVITs. In infrastructure, there is likely to be more issuance activity to refinance mature road sector assets which will benefit from higher ratings. The second half of CY23 is also likely to see some activity driven by the fact there will be expectations around rate cuts globally particularly if inflation comes off as is being widely anticipated," Gambhir said.