Booking CEO expects travel demand to remain robust despite high prices

Booking Holdings Chief Executive Glenn Fogel said that the strong demand from recent months isn’t likely to let up.

Consumers keep spending on travel, shrugging off higher prices for everything from hotel rooms to dinners out to indulge on vacations, according to Booking Holdings Chief Executive Glenn Fogel.

The head of the travel-booking company said that the strong demand from recent months isn’t likely to let up. “We had a period of high inflation very recently, yet people continued to travel an awful lot," he said Friday. “Now perhaps, people are getting used to that price level, and it’s no longer a sticker shock."

The outlook comes despite signs of waning consumer confidence in the U.S. at the start of President Trump’s second term and expectations that inflation will rise again. It additionally comes after other travel companies including Expedia and Airbnb also posted better-than-expected results in their latest quarter, reinforcing that travel demand remains strong.

One factor helping stretch travel budgets is a stronger dollar. Fogel said that U.S. travelers are showing strong demand for international trips, with data showing several cities throughout Europe and Japan as popular vacation spots. Foreign travelers, though, are less likely to visit the U.S. currently, due to the exchange rates, he said.

U.S. domestic travel to “the usual suspects"–cities including New York, Las Vegas and Orlando, Fla.–also continues to be strong, he added.

Looking ahead, the Booking.com and Kayak parent expects international travel demand in the U.S. to remain strong in 2025, with search data predicting an increase in visits to cities including Tromso, Norway, and Tignes, France.

Travelers, though, are looking for more value amid rising costs, Fogel said, citing the company’s connected trip transactions, which grew 45% year over year in the recent quarter.

Connected trips, which encompass sales of multiple vertices, such as a flight plus a hotel stay, offer travelers more value, either through lower prices or other benefits, such as an upgraded room or complimentary meal, Fogel said.

Booking has sought, and will continue to seek, to grow its share of connected trips, he added.

The company’s marketing efforts should additionally help to fuel demand in 2025, Fogel said. Booking will “continue to put money to work in marketing channels that we believe give appropriate returns," a strategy that currently means increased spending on social media marketing, he said.

The Norwalk, Conn., company on Thursday reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, with revenue up 14%, boosted by more nights booked in hotel rooms.

The company expects slower growth in the current quarter, where it forecasts sales to rise between 2% and 4%. The growth rate is being held back by both the stronger dollar and a calendar shift relating to Easter.