Booking CEO expects travel demand to remain robust despite high prices
SummaryConsumers keep spending on travel, shrugging off higher prices for everything from hotel rooms to dinners out to indulge on vacations, according to Booking Holdings Chief Executive Glenn Fogel.
Booking Holdings Chief Executive Glenn Fogel said that the strong demand from recent months isn’t likely to let up.
