Indian travel demand stays resilient despite global shocks: Booking.com’s Santosh Kumar

Indian travellers are continuing to spend on travel despite geopolitical tensions, economic uncertainty and disruptions to international travel, with domestic and outbound travel emerging as near-equal parts of online travel agency Booking.com’s business here.
Domestic accommodation searches by Indian travellers on its platform rose nearly 20% year-on-year in January-August 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, while domestic flight searches increased 25%. International outbound flight searches also grew 24% over the same period.
The company told Mint that India is the fastest-growing major market in Asia-Pacific for both domestic accommodation and flight searches compared with its major peers. Domestic accommodation searches declined in markets including China, Thailand, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Japan and Indonesia.
"The size of India's domestic market plays to our advantage. The fact that today the majority of Indians our travel spend is still domestic in nature and most of our consumers are still those who are travelling within the country means that, in some way, we are a bit insulated from what’s happening elsewhere," said Santosh Kumar, regional head, South Asia, for Booking.com.
Domestic resilience
The year has seen major travel shocks, including the West Asia war and other geopolitical uncertainties that have affected international travel corridors. Kumar said the company has not seen a meaningful slowdown in Indian travel demand, with domestic and outbound travel now “neck and neck” for its business. In the company’s earlier years in India, inbound travel accounted for a larger share. He did not share actual data.
India’s resilience, with domestic demand cushioning the impact of global shocks even as travellers continue to travel overseas, broadly mirrors the trend at Booking Holdings globally. In its August second-quarter earnings call, the parent company said domestic and short-haul regional travel remained relatively healthy despite the West Asia war, partly offsetting weaker long-haul international demand.