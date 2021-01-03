Booking for Air India flights between India and UK open now

Air India has opened booking for flights from ndia to UK . will resume from January 6. The flight services to Britain will resume from 6 January. "Booking for Air India flights between India & UK is open now," Air India said in a tweet. These flights are in addition to the regular flights. The booking is open through Air India website, booking offices, Call Centre and Authorised Travel Agents.

𝟲𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Mumbai-London Heathrow

Delhi-London Heathrow

𝟳𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

London Heathrow-Mumbai

London Heathrow-Delhi

𝟴𝘁𝗵 𝗝𝗮𝗻

Mumbai-London Heathrow

London Heathrow-Mumbai

#FlyAI : Booking for Air India flights between India & UK is open now.

On Saturday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said flights from India to UK will resume from January 6, while services from UK country to India would resume from January 8 onwards.

"Resumption of flights between India & UK: India to UK from 6 Jan 2021. UK to India from 8 Jan 2021. 30 flights will operate every week. 15 each by Indian & UK carriers," Puri had said on Twitter.

"This schedule is valid till 23 Jan 2021. Further frequency will be determined after review," he added.

Earlier, Puri had announced on Friday that only 30 flights per week will operate between India and the UK when services resume from January 8 and that this arrangement will continue till January 23.

India had suspended all passenger flights connecting the two countries from December 23 to January 7 as a new variant of coronavirus emerged in the UK.

