BookMyShow Stream announces new movie slate for July

The BookMyShow library, which has titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy; and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs40 and Rs600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

