New Delhi: BookMyShow will be the exclusive ticketing partner for the latest season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) that begins this weekend and will also manage venue services for all stadia including gate entry and spectator management services, the company said in a statement. Tickets are priced ₹800 and above.

Tata IPL 2022 will host matches across stadia in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune in the state of Maharashtra this year. The 10 teams competing for the title include defending champions Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The tournament will kickstart with the first match on Saturday, March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders.

“We are absolutely delighted to be back on board with Tata IPL 2022 as the exclusive ticketing, gate entry and spectator management partners for the 15th edition of the sports tournament. After a two-year hiatus, the return of Tata IPL to Indian stadia is a joyous occasion for fans to enjoy the experience and thrill of this spectacle on-ground like they did before the pandemic," Anil Makhija, chief operating officer, live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow said in a statement. Makhija added that the platform will follow strict covid-appropriate protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of fans and the staff at the venues.

Out of the 70 matches, 20 each will be held at Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai) and DY Patil Sports Stadium (Navi Mumbai), with 15 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (Mumbai) and MCA International Stadium (Pune). Tickets for all matches across all four stadia will be available only online on BookMyShow.

