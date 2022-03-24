BookMyShow to be exclusive ticketing partner for IPL 2022

“We are absolutely delighted to be back on board with Tata IPL 2022 as the exclusive ticketing, gate entry and spectator management partners for the 15th edition of the sports tournament. After a two-year hiatus, the return of Tata IPL to Indian stadia is a joyous occasion for fans to enjoy the experience and thrill of this spectacle on-ground like they did before the pandemic," Anil Makhija, chief operating officer, live entertainment and venues, BookMyShow said in a statement. Makhija added that the platform will follow strict covid-appropriate protocols to ensure the safety and well-being of fans and the staff at the venues.

