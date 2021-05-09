BookMyShow to stream special films for Mother’s Day

NEW DELHI : Online ticketing site BookMyShow, which recently launched its video streaming vertical BookMyShow Stream, has a special line-up of movies available for the occasion of Mother’s Day this weekend. The titles include Hollywood musical comedy Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again starring Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Stellan Skarsgard, Lily James, Pierce Brosnan and Colin Firth; comedy drama Stepmom starring Julia Roberts, Susan Sarandon and Ed Harris; romantic comedy Steel Magnolias starring Julia Roberts, Sally Field and Shirley MacLain; crime thriller Panic Room starring Jodie Foster, Kristen Stewart and Forest Whitaker and comedy drama Postcards from the Edge starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLain.

Launching with 600 movie titles this February, BookMyShow’s TVoD (transaction video-on-demand) service, which hopes to offer up to 2,000 films over the next 9-12 months, brings a range of Hollywood, Hindi and independent, and foreign cinema in partnership with American studios, such as Sony Pictures, Warner Bros and Universal Pictures, Indian production houses, such as Viacom18, Shemaroo, and Rajshri Productions, as well as regional content providers, such as Divo and Sillymonks, among others.

It is available for viewing on BookMyShow’s mobile app and website as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Firestick, Chromecast and desktop browsers. BookMyShow Stream allows users to experience features such as downloads and offline viewing.

The library that includes titles such as Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, Gal Gadot starrer Wonder Woman 1984, horror fantasy The Craft: Legacy and Russian science fiction thriller Coma, is available for both rent and purchase for prices ranging between Rs40 and Rs600 depending on the movie. A film on rent is available for 30 days and once started, has to be finished viewing within 48 hours, while a title can be purchased for six months or even longer.

Founded in 2007, BookMyShow is owned by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd and has entered the Indian OTT space that is already home to over 60 platforms.

