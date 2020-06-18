Border escalation puts a big question mark on foreign investment inflows

This delay is resulting in an increasing pile of applications as government departments are not in a hurry to clear them. “The initial indication given from the regulators was that applications despite the added layer of approval would be cleared in a maximum 4-6 weeks. Which has not been the case. One distressed financial services, which was set to be acquired by a Hong Kong-based fund is stuck; an automobile major from China was looking to invest in a greenfield project is also stuck," said the second person.