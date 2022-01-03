Post the transaction, Borosil's stake in Klass Pack has increased from 79.53% to 82.49%.
Klass Pack is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of pharmaceutical vials and ampoules which caters to the glass primary packaging needs of pharmaceutical companies.
Borosil said Klass Pack will utilize these funds for expansion of its production capacity for its existing products.
Klass Pack, incorporated on May 29, 1991 is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of pharmaceutical vials and ampoules to the pharmaceutical industry for many years and has its manufacturing facilities at Nashik, Maharashtra.