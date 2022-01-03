Borosil hikes stake in subsidiary company via subscription to rights issue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Post the transaction, Borosil's stake in Klass Pack has increased from 79.53% to 82.49%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Klass Pack is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of pharmaceutical vials and ampoules which caters to the glass primary packaging needs of pharmaceutical companies.
Borosil said Klass Pack will utilize these funds for expansion of its production capacity for its existing products.
Klass Pack, incorporated on May 29, 1991 is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of pharmaceutical vials and ampoules to the pharmaceutical industry for many years and has its manufacturing facilities at Nashik, Maharashtra.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On Monday, Borosil shares closed higher by 5% at ₹655.45 on NSE.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!