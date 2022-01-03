Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Borosil hikes stake in subsidiary company via subscription to rights issue

Borosil hikes stake in subsidiary company via subscription to rights issue

On Monday, Borosil shares closed higher by 5% at 655.45 on NSE.
1 min read . 05:31 PM IST Livemint

  •  Brosol said Klass Pack has today allotted 2,36,211 equity shares of face value of 100/- each at a premium of 746.70 per equity share for cash for the total consideration of 19 crore.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Borosil Ltd today informed the stock exchanges that it has invested additional 19 crore in its subsidiary company Klass Pack Ltd by way of subscription towards rights issue.

Borosil Ltd today informed the stock exchanges that it has invested additional 19 crore in its subsidiary company Klass Pack Ltd by way of subscription towards rights issue.

Brosol said Klass Pack has today allotted 2,36,211 equity shares of face value of 100/- each at a premium of 746.70 per equity share for cash for the total consideration of 19 crore.

Brosol said Klass Pack has today allotted 2,36,211 equity shares of face value of 100/- each at a premium of 746.70 per equity share for cash for the total consideration of 19 crore.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Post the transaction, Borosil's stake in Klass Pack has increased from 79.53% to 82.49%.

Klass Pack is engaged in the business of manufacturing and supply of pharmaceutical vials and ampoules which caters to the glass primary packaging needs of pharmaceutical companies.

Borosil said Klass Pack will utilize these funds for expansion of its production capacity for its existing products.

Klass Pack, incorporated on May 29, 1991 is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of pharmaceutical vials and ampoules to the pharmaceutical industry for many years and has its manufacturing facilities at Nashik, Maharashtra.

On Monday, Borosil shares closed higher by 5% at 655.45 on NSE.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!