Borrowers cautious on new home loans3 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 12:07 AM IST
The Reserve Bank of India has raised its repo rate – the benchmark for most home loans taken since October 2019 – by 250 basis points since May last year to quell rising prices.
MUMBAI : The home loan market is showing signs of a slowdown after the central bank’s steep repo rate hikes have caused potential borrowers to be cautious and made repayment harder for existing customers.
