Bosch acquires 14% stake in deep tech startup Zeliot Connected Services

The combination of Bosch’s Mobility Marketplace and Zeliot micro services platform will create a one-stop-shop for the new age mobility players while improving vehicle ownership experience for all stakeholders
BENGALURU: Bosch Ltd. has acquired a 14% minority stake in Zeliot Connected Services Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based deep tech startup.
The investment is expected to boost Bosch’s presence in the mobility landscape through offerings on digital platforms in personalised and connected mobility.
As the automotive industry undergoes rapid technology transformation, Bosch said it has been “working extensively" in the connected mobility environment to create a digital mobility ecosystem that has safety and sustainability at its core.
It has been consciously foraying into new business models which reflects in its recent acquisitions and the launch of Mobility Could Platform and Mobility Marketplace, a platform to transact digital assets.
“The combination of Bosch’s Mobility Marketplace and Zeliot micro services platform will create a one-stop-shop for the new age mobility players while improving vehicle ownership experience for all stakeholders. Zeliot will leverage the SaaS portfolio of Bosch‘s mobility platform to augment its digital product lifecycle from development to customer experience. The investment, supplemented with Bosch Mobility Marketplace will additionally enhance Zeliot’s ability to offer microservices as APIs to offering device-agnostic solutions deployed for a wide range of customers in India," Bosch said in a statement.
Founded in 2018, Zeliot is a new-age deep tech company with the vision of offering Internet of Things (IoT) platform-based solutions to enterprises and automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Zeliot’s platform has hosted more than 100,000 devices and is being used by customers like Royal Enfield, Ashok Leyland, Indian Oil Corp., and Here Maps.
