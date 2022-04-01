Bosch acquires 14% stake in deep tech startup Zeliot Connected Services

“The combination of Bosch’s Mobility Marketplace and Zeliot micro services platform will create a one-stop-shop for the new age mobility players while improving vehicle ownership experience for all stakeholders. Zeliot will leverage the SaaS portfolio of Bosch‘s mobility platform to augment its digital product lifecycle from development to customer experience. The investment, supplemented with Bosch Mobility Marketplace will additionally enhance Zeliot’s ability to offer microservices as APIs to offering device-agnostic solutions deployed for a wide range of customers in India," Bosch said in a statement.