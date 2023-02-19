These stocks to trade ex-dividend this week, to pay dividends of ₹100-200 per equity share
- Bosch has declared a dividend of ₹200 while Disa India has declared a dividend of ₹100
Bosch Ltd and Disa India Ltd, will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by both the companies. When a company becomes ex-dividend, its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment.
