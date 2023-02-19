Bosch Ltd and Disa India Ltd, will trade ex-dividend this week with respect to the interim dividends announced by both the companies. When a company becomes ex-dividend , its stock does not carry the value of the next dividend payment.

The ex-dividend date is when the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one working day before the record date. It also dictates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

a) Bosch Ltd: Bosch is a provider of technology and services in the fields of consumer goods, energy and building technology, industrial technology, and mobility solutions.

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹200 per share and the stock will trade ex-dividend on 22 February. The company has also fixed 22 February as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. The dividend will be paid on or after 6 March 2023. It has a market capitalization 53,119.96 crore.

For the year ending March 2022 Bosch has declared an equity dividend of 2100% amounting to ₹210 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 1.17 per cent.

b) Disa India Ltd: Disa India Limited is a small-cap company that engages in the industrial industry.

The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹100 per share and the stock will trade ex-dividend on 21 February. The company has also fixed 21 February as the record date for the purpose of payment of the dividend. The dividend will be paid on or after 10 March 2023. It has a market capitalization 1,164.64 crore.

For the year ending March 2022 Disa India has declared an equity dividend of 1600.00% amounting to ₹160 per share. At the current share price this results in a dividend yield of 235.12%.

There are five important dates for dividends:

1. Declaration date: On this day, the board of directors of the company approves the dividend rate per equity share.

2. Record date: This date is also proposed by the company's board to identify the names of eligible shareholders for dividend benefits. All the shareholders whose name appears in the company's list by the end of the record date will be eligible to receive dividends. Usually, a minimum gap of 5 clear working days is needed between the declaration date and the record date.

3.Cum Dividend Date: This is the last date to buy shares to be eligible to receive a dividend. This date is one day prior to the ex-dividend date and two days before the record date.

4. Ex-dividend date: This day the price of the equity shares of a company gets adjusted for the dividend payout. It is one working day before the record date.

5. Payment date: This date is the actual day when a listed company completes its dividend payout to eligible shareholders. The payment of dividends is usually completed within 30 days of its approval.