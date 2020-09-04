Bosch picks up 26% stake in SUN Mobility

Earlier in June, SUN Mobility partnered India’s largest oil marketing company Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) to set up battery swapping stations at the latter’s fuel pumps to provide instant charging services to EV owners. The two companies plan to begin with setting up a pilot of battery swapping station, also called as quick interchange station or QIS, at one of its outlets in Chandigarh. The plan includes gradually scaling it up to 20 fuel pumps along with adding new cities to the same. The partnership will target electric three-wheelers and two-wheelers in an attempt to fasten EV adoption in India via battery swap model.