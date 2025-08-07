Bosch receives ₹140 crore demand from customs for differential duty on oxygen sensors, to appeal in tribunal

Auto component maker Bosch Ltd said on Thursday, 7 August, that it has been issued a demand of over ₹140 crore, along with interest, from the Indian customs authority for differential duty on oxygen sensors.

Advertisement

In a regulatory filing, the company said it has received an order passed by the Principal Commissioner of Customs (Import) Air Cargo Complex, New Delhi, regarding an interpretation of the classification of oxygen sensors.

The order is on account of interpretation on classification of oxygen sensors from one category to another, resulting in differential duty of ₹70,41,16,516, interest and penalty of ₹70,45,59,538, amounting to a total demand of ₹1,40,86,76,054 plus interest, it added.

Bosch to file appeal before Tribunal Bosch further said it will file an appeal before the tribunal in Delhi, by making a mandatory pre-deposit at the rate of 7.5 per cent on the differential duty demanded.

Advertisement

It is in the process of representing this issue before the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs to get clarification on the matter pertaining to oxygen sensors.

Earlier this week, Bosch reported an over twofold jump in its consolidated net profit to ₹1,115 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June 2025, compared to ₹465 crore for the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Its total income rose to ₹5,077 crore in the June quarter, up from ₹4,496 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter, the company completed the transfer of its "Video solutions, Access and Intrusions and Communication systems" business, recognising a profit on sale of business for ₹556 crore.

Advertisement

"Our performance in the first quarter reflects strong growth, driven by increased revenue, higher demand in passenger cars and a reduction in material costs enabled by favourable product mix," Bosch Ltd MD Guruprasad Mudlapur had said.

"Despite global challenges, we remain optimistic about the opportunities ahead," he said.