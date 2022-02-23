Bosch, a leading provider of technology and services in the mobility ecosystem, has acquired a minority stake of 26% in Autozilla Solutions Pvt Ltd to participate in a digital B2B-marketplace for the independent aftermarket (IAM) in India.

This transaction will strengthen Bosch’s market pull through its Bosch car service outlets and through the independent garages that are enrolled under the “extra" loyalty program, Bosch said in a statement.

The collaboration will improve the platform’s acceptability in the market, expand its product portfolio and scale up operations pan India, it said.

Under this engagement, Bosch will integrate Autozilla’s e-commerce platform with its digital platforms to improve the quality of catalogue search, streamline ordering of spare parts from workshops to distributors and address availability of spares with shorter lead times.

“Bosch is actively shaping the change of the online markets in India to meet the expectations of our customers in this region for more online services in the B2B sector. We assume that there will be stable growth especially in this area in future. To reach our goals, we are collaborating with the Indian B2B E-Marketplace Autozilla and intend to develop this market potential together," said Bosch India President Soumitra Bhattacharya.

Currently, independent garages in India procure spare parts primarily offline – either they place order on the phone or visit the sellers in-person to pick up the parts. The entire process of spares procurement starting with identification of the right part, estimation, availability, and delivery is highly error prone, non-transparent, iterative, and inefficient, Bosch said

The Autozilla platform uses artificial intelligence (AI) and data analytics to enable efficient spares discovery, establish availability and pricing, and matching of IGs with sellers to ensure timely procurement of the right part at the right price.

The platform further enables digitization and quick eCommerce readiness of the auto components supply chain by connecting parts manufacturers, distributors, retailers thus becoming the common platform for procurement, supply, product tracking and promotion across the various participants, it added.

