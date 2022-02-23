Bosch to acquire 26% stake in Autozilla to ease auto spares procurement in India

“Bosch is actively shaping the change of the online markets in India to meet the expectations of our customers in this region for more online services in the B2B sector. We assume that there will be stable growth especially in this area in future. To reach our goals, we are collaborating with the Indian B2B E-Marketplace Autozilla and intend to develop this market potential together," said Bosch India President Soumitra Bhattacharya.