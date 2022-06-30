BENGALURU : Bosch India has unveiled its new, smart campus at Bengaluru’s Adugodi area, that can house 10,000 employees, and offers multiple smart solutions based on sustainability, security, and user experience for employees, visitors, and facility management. Over the last five years, Bosch has invested ₹800 crore in developing the 76-acre campus called Spark.NXT. As companies bring back employees to offices, they are also adopting a hybrid work model where people report to work only 2-3 times a week. The Bosch campus has been designed to have flexible workspaces, where a seat or desk can be booked in advance by employees. In the hybrid work regime, the daily attendance at the campus would be 70%, resulting in a 20% reduction in real estate costs. “My new office is my new desk. This is a nextgen workspace," said Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of Bosch Group, India.

Bosch, a supplier of technology and services, is expanding its artificial intelligence of things or AIoT activities in India by transforming its headquarters in Adugodi, Bengaluru, into a new smart campus called Spark.NXT.

“Hundred years ago, Bosch came to India as a German company and now it is as much Indian as German. This is a great example of German engineering and Indian energy. This campus will take lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world. I urge Bosch to think of doing more in India and set goals for the next 25 years," said prime minister Narendra Modi, who virtually inaugurated the campus on Wednesday.

Bosch India said it has leveraged its AI, IoT, automation, and digitalisation capabilities to develop its smart campus, to move towards the future of work. It has also trained over 10,000 associates through a comprehensive reskilling initiative over the past two years.

The Bosch Intelligent Air-Conditioning and Comfort Assistant (BIANCA) has been developed to improve employee comfort at the campus and reduce the latter’s carbon footprint. By optimising heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning operations (HVAC) based on occupancy and thermal preferences, BIANCA can reduce HVAC energy consumption by 30 to 50%.

Similarly, the WayFinder app helps in navigating the campus with ease. The smart parking solution Park ZEUS offers a seamless parking experience for both employees and visitors, reducing manual security efforts by 50 %.

The vehicle-free campus, which will only allow electric vehicles, going forward will also have an experience centre and Bosch’s flagship stores.

“Bosch has been part of the transformation in India for the last 100 years, and during this era we have revolutionised the mobility and the ‘beyond mobility’ ecosystem. With our new Spark.NXT campus, the company continues to invest in smart and sustainable solutions that are ‘Invented for life’ and supports the government’s vision for an Atmanirbhar Bharat," said Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of Bosch Group, India.

Bosch will also hire 5500-6000 people in 2022-23, across all its group companies.

The company has invested ₹50 crore in the reduction of energy consumption at the new Adugodi campus over the long-term. The campus will meet up to 85% of its total energy needs with in-house solar panels and the purchase of green group captive power. Almost two-thirds of annual domestic water demand at Bosch in India is set to be met through rainwater harvesting projects.

The Visitor Management System is designed to reduce waiting time by 75%. Just like airline web check-in, a visitor in advance has to click a selfie, submit an identity card and fill in details, all virtually. Once he reaches the campus, the facial recognition tool issues an access card. Visitors can also avail a smart locker facility. Going forward, the company is planning cardless visitor entry.

“As a global player, Bosch brings together associates from more than 150 different countries. We foster a flexible and inclusive working culture that combines authenticity with cultural diversity. With its array of smart solutions, this campus proves our commitment to creating a greener ecosystem," said Filiz Albrecht, member of the board of management and director of Industrial Relations at Robert Bosch GmbH with responsibility for India from 1 July 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.