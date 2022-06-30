Bosch unveils 76-acre smart campus in Bengaluru, with hybrid work norms

BENGALURU :Bosch India has unveiled its new, smart campus at Bengaluru’s Adugodi area, that can house 10,000 employees, and offers multiple smart solutions based on sustainability, security, and user experience for employees, visitors, and facility management.Over the last five years, Bosch has invested ₹800 crore in developing the 76-acre campus called Spark.NXT. As companies bring back employees to offices, they are also adopting a hybrid work model where people report to work only 2-3 times a week. The Bosch campus has been designed to have flexible workspaces, where a seat or desk can be booked in advance by employees. In the hybrid work regime, the daily attendance at the campus would be 70%, resulting in a 20% reduction in real estate costs.“My new office is my new desk. This is a nextgen workspace," said Soumitra Bhattacharya, managing director of Bosch Limited and president of Bosch Group, India.

