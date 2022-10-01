Bosses promise jobs with a coveted perk: Boundaries5 min read . Updated: 01 Oct 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Workers in search of better work-life balance are finding more willing managers
Workers in search of better work-life balance are finding more willing managers
Listen to this article
Hannah Thatcher has hired two employees to her engineering team since early 2020. She says she made clear to them in the interview process that they should take their accrued time off, put work devices away after hours and not be shy about asking for a mental-health day.