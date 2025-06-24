Bottleneck is skills: JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says employers need youngsters with expertise in THESE fields

JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon recently said there are some areas where businesses are short on skills and need young people to plug that gap, reported Fortune.

Advertisement

“We are short on labour,” Dimon said, adding: “We all have needs for cyber, we all have needs for coding, we all have needs for programming, we have needs for financial management and program management, things like that.”

Also Read | JP Morgan says it will fire newcomers if they quit within 18 months

The 69-year-old billionaire made the comments at Business Roundtable’s CEO Workforce Forum last week.

Dimon further said that several schools are falling short in providing the specialised training to students to become the next generation of coders or program managers.

Last year, the JPMorgan Chase CEO had told Indianapolis-based WISH-TV: “If you look at kids, they gotta be educated to get jobs.”

“Too much focus in education has been on graduating college… It should be on jobs. I think the schools should be measured on, did the kids get out and get a good job?”

Advertisement

As big companies such as Amazon had said they will soon lay off employees from their corporate ranks, thanks to artificial intelligence (AI), studying those subjects could give the next generation of workers an edge.

Dimon, also a board member of the New York Jobs CEO Council, argued that the bottleneck is skills, not head count, and urged schools to embed industry credentials in their curriculum so graduates can “get out and get a good job.”

Entry-level, white-collar jobs at risk Meanwhile, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei warned, according to a Fortune report, that the technology could eliminate half of all entry-level, white-collar jobs.

Job-search platform Indeed’s CEO Chris Hyams had recently warned that "for about two-thirds of all jobs, 50 per cent or more of those skills are things that today's generative AI can do reasonably well, or very well."

Advertisement