Boult Audio plans PE fundraising in FY25
Since the company was profitable and has so far not raised capital externally, barring working capital through debt, it is not in a hurry to tap into private equity, especially amid the funding winter.
NEW DELHI : India’s second largest hearables maker Boult Audio is looking to tap the private equity markets in FY25 to raise funds by divesting up to 15%, to expand its footprint in international markets and contract manufacturing capacities.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message