Boult Audio signs Saif Ali Khan, cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as brand ambassadors

The company said it believes that this association will appeal to the youth and it will also help tap into Khan’s and Yadav’s fan bases.
Boult Audio Private Limited, a company that imports and sells Chinese made electronics products like earphones and smartwatches has roped in actor Saif Ali Khan and cricketer Suryakumar Yadav as its new brand ambassadors.
Yadav is the highest run-getter in T20Is this year and is currently ranked 2nd in the ICC T20I rankings.Varun Gupta, the company’s co-founder & CEO said: “Saif Ali Khan and Suryakumar Yadav are the perfect fit for our brand. We believe this will help us expand our horizons and reach out to a much broader audience.
"Khan said: “I, being a musician, understand how important minute details are for a great hearing experience. This aligns me perfectly with the brand as it aces it when it comes to these details."
Suryakumar Yadav, said, “I am thrilled to be associated with them. I have always enjoyed listening to music, which helps me unwind."
The company first began operations in 2017 and competes with companies like Fire-Boltt, boAt, PTron and others. The India wearables market shipped 13.9 million units in the first quarter of 2022, up 20.1% YoY (year-over-year) according to the recent data from the International Data Corporation’s (IDC) ‘India Monthly Wearable Device Tracker’.
This growth can be attributed to new launches, discounts across channels, and aggressive marketing by brands. The average selling point of the overall category declined 17.1% YoY primarily due to a stronger decline in the watches category.