Boult rebrands as GoBoult, takes premium detour en route to ₹1,000-crore IPO goal
Summary
The company posted ₹800 crore in revenue in FY25 and aims for ₹1,000 crore this year, co-founder Varun Gupta told Mint. It also plans to scale its retail presence from 3,000 stores to more than 30,000 and enter new international markets.
Mumbai: Homegrown wearables brand Boult has been rebranded to GoBoult as it looks to reposition itself in the premium segment, expand its offline footprint and prepare for a public listing within 18 months.
