Bounce's 2W EV gets regulatory nod, to be offered on subscription basis

Homologation certification is done differently in each county or geography. Europe and India currently follow a third-party certification process, where government-approved agencies such as Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and ICAT conduct independent checks to measure whether vehicles meet local norms for pollution, and several other important safety standards. In the U.S, however, vehicle manufacturers themselves follow a self-certification process where no third-party approval is required in terms of homologation or independent checks.