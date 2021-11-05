Boutique brand The Postcard Hotel to open 23 new properties in next five years

In its second model, the company invests in and buys pieces of land and builds hotels on it. These fall into its owned hotels portfolio and can buy in two ways —invest directly with its own capital or work with a global REIT to help them participate in assets. It has recently signed an agreement with DMI Finance to build an ultra-luxury hotel in Ranthambore, for instance. The company also takes hotels on a “revenue-share" lease for over 20 years. The company manages payrolls and all expenses; the owners get a revenue share every month.