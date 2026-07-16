Consulting war: boutique firms target Big Four’s market share with niche strategies

Boutique advisory firms are chipping away at the dominance of the Big Four, using clever strategies to steal a slice of the lucrative tax, audit and consultancy pie. These firms are also recruiting partners and directors from the Big Four—a term coined to denote PwC, KPMG, EY and Deloitte—as competition intensifies in this business.
Uniqus Consultech started three and a half years ago, and its consulting services include accounting and reporting; governance, risk and compliance; tech, and valuation. Today, Mumbai-based Uniqus has 100 partners and directors, more than 70% of whom are from the Big Four.
“We wanted to focus on specialized areas to differentiate ourselves in the market. One such area was the IPO-readiness market, where we prepare companies seeking to get listed,” said Jamil Khatri, co-founder and CEO of Uniqus Consultech. “Uniqus realized that while the larger players were in the same arena, we had to play the game differently.”