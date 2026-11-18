Competition for top talent at India's leading business schools is intensifying, with boutique consulting firms increasingly taking on global strategy consultancies and the Big Four in campus recruitment.
Competition for top talent at India's leading business schools is intensifying, with boutique consulting firms increasingly taking on global strategy consultancies and the Big Four in campus recruitment.
Consulting has also emerged as a preferred career choice among management students. Over the past three to four years, 35-40% of students at top management colleges have expressed a preference for the sector, attracted by high internship stipends, final-placement packages and the opportunity to work with clients across industries.
Consulting has also emerged as a preferred career choice among management students. Over the past three to four years, 35-40% of students at top management colleges have expressed a preference for the sector, attracted by high internship stipends, final-placement packages and the opportunity to work with clients across industries.
More than 40% of students at leading business schools prefer consulting roles, according to senior executives at IIM placement teams. The appeal lies in the relatively high compensation, the brand value of consulting firms and the opportunity to move into other industries later, given their exposure to clients across sectors.
Life sciences consulting firm Beghou, competes with consulting heavyweights such as Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Bain & Company, Kearney, McKinsey & Co, Accenture Strategy and Alvarez & Marsal, among others, during both summer internships and final campus placements. The firm also competes with the consulting practices of the Big Four – EY, KPMG, PwC and Deloitte.
“It’s a very competitive hiring environment right now, with the traditional Big Four and other firms competing for top talent,” said Sonam Dubey, partner at Beghou. “But our focus on specialized, pharma-centric issues, combined with our use of forward-looking technology and methods, differentiates us… The opportunity to help improve patient outcomes while working with leading pharma companies globally is a big pull.”
The Chicago-headquartered firm is interested in specializations such as marketing, operations and, where available, business analytics or data science.
“As the industry evolves, particularly with technology and AI, we need talent that can understand business needs, turn them into focused solutions and use technology effectively. MBA programs are a great source of this techno-functional talent, especially people who can bring structure to ambiguous problems,” said Dubey.
Internship offers
Campus placements in B-schools start in February-March, but many firms now prefer to make their offers during the summer internship in May-June.
Many in the class of 2027 have received pre-placement offers from internships done earlier this year, while others will sit for their final campus interviews beginning next year.
Meanwhile, the batch of 2028 is gearing up for its summer internships in May-June, and colleges have noted a preference for the consulting sector.
“Some consulting firms that work only in some niche sectors/niche functions have shown keen interest in offering summer internships to students at IIMA,” said Viswanath Pingali, chairperson of the placement committee at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. “Since there is significant interest among students for these firms, we were happy to encourage them too… Working with senior management and flexibility across firms/sectors are the reasons why some students prefer consulting roles.”
Beghou Consulting and Iresh Consultants participated in the “niche consulting cohort” in IIM Ahmedabad’s summer placements for the Batch of 2028. The latter did not respond to Mint’s queries.
These boutique firms offer compensation on par with established players, ranging from ₹25 lakh to ₹35 lakh, while the summer stipend can hover between ₹1.5 lakh and ₹2 lakh per month.
Rival campus IIM Bangalore, in its report on summer placements for the Batch of 2028, noted that Management Consulting “emerged as the most preferred domain,” accounting for more than 50% of the offers, followed by finance/investments and product management roles. Accenture Strategy recruited 123 students for summer internships from this batch.
Consulting, banking and advisory firms have always been coveted recruiters at B-schools, but the global slump hurt hiring for the 2024 batch. The next batch, however, saw hiring from these sectors pick up. According to a placement head at one of the IIMs, there has been a 10-12% increase in the median compensation offered by consulting and finance firms, in line with market changes.
Asia-focused management consulting firm YCP India has hired from IIMs Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Calcutta and Lucknow, XLRI Jamshedpur and ISB for postgraduates, and from the IITs for undergraduates. It hires about two students from each campus.
“While the compensation is at par with the management consulting firms, we have 200 consultants, and those who join us work closely with clients who want to enter India for the first time or are new buyers of consulting services,” said Abhisek Mukherjee, managing partner, India management consulting lead.
For students, the distinction between a large consultancy and a boutique firm increasingly comes down to the nature of the work early in their careers.
“There is cash flow available to the niche firms to attract students, and many of the teams recruiting are alumni,” said Debashis Chatterjee, director, IIM Kozhikode. “There is a shift in the consulting sector with AI, and it has moved from getting juniors to work on presentation decks to deliverables."
Students now want to work in firms where they will get exposure, and this is where the smaller firms come in and manage to bag them, Chatterjee said.